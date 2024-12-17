Punjab Assembly approves massive salary hike for MPAs, ministers

The Punjab Assembly passed the Punjab Revision of Salaries of Public Representatives Bill 2024, approving a massive increase in salaries and allowances for members of the assembly, ministers, and parliamentary aides.

The bill, passed during a session chaired by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, raises lawmakers’ pay by up to 10 times. Defending the legislation, the Speaker termed it a constitutional right and aligned with the 1972 Parliamentary Act.

According to the new bill, the salary of a provincial minister will increase from Rs100,000 to Rs960,000. The Speaker’s pay will rise to Rs950,000 from Rs125,000, while the Deputy Speaker will receive Rs800,000, up from Rs120,000.

Parliamentary secretaries’ salaries will jump to Rs451,000 from Rs83,000, while advisors and special assistants to the Chief Minister will see their pay rise to Rs665,000 from Rs100,000.

Opposition leader Ahmad Khan Bachar raised objections to the bill; however, the Speaker dismissed these, calling the legislation necessary and within the assembly’s mandate.