Symmetry Group secures digital services contract with Unilever Pakistan

Symmetry Group, a prominent name in digital technology and experiences, has been awarded a contract for digital services by Unilever Pakistan Limited for its brand, Glow & Lovely, according to a stock filing on Wednesday.

The agreement is expected to generate additional revenue for Symmetry Group while also creating opportunities to expand its influencer marketing platform, Influsense.ai. The platform, developed in-house, was funded through the company’s IPO proceeds raised last year.

Unilever Pakistan, a subsidiary of the global consumer goods giant Unilever, operates in over 190 countries and is Pakistan’s largest FMCG company.

Symmetry Group has secured significant contracts in recent weeks with prominent public sector and private organizations for the provision of digital services. These organisations include the State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan Banks’ Association, ONIC Pakistan, Jubilee Life Insurance, English Biscuit Manufacturer, and Colgate Palmolive. The company said that these contracts are expected to generate revenue exceeding Rs 300 million.

Last week, Symmetry Group was appointed by Qatar-based Vistas Global LLC as its outsourcing partner for Digital Transformation Services in Qatar.

Symmetry Group specializes in transforming critical business functions using expertise in digital strategy, artificial intelligence, data science, mobility, digital commerce, and interactive marketing.