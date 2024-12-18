US Authorities Weigh Ban on China’s TP-Link Routers Over Cybersecurity Risks

US authorities are reportedly considering banning TP-Link Technology Co, a Chinese manufacturer of home internet routers, due to national security concerns. This development follows allegations that TP-Link routers were linked to cyberattacks, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

In August, two US lawmakers urged the Biden administration to investigate TP-Link over fears that its WiFi routers could be weaponized in cyberattacks targeting US governments and businesses. The calls for scrutiny align with separate probes launched by the Commerce, Defense, and Justice departments, with a potential ban on the sale of TP-Link routers in the US as early as 2025.

The investigations include subpoenas from the Commerce Department and an ongoing review by the Defense Department, which began earlier this year. Concerns over TP-Link’s vulnerabilities were heightened after the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency identified a flaw in 2023 that could allow remote code execution.

The potential action against TP-Link is part of broader US efforts to curb cybersecurity risks linked to Chinese technology. Authorities fear that Beijing could exploit Chinese-made routers for cyber espionage, citing a previous hacking campaign known as “Volt Typhoon,” which involved Chinese-linked actors using compromised routers to disguise attacks on critical American infrastructure.

Requests for comment from TP-Link, the Commerce Department, and other agencies remained unanswered.