ISLAMABAD: The Chashma Nuclear Power Project Unit-5 (C-5) officially began construction with the first concrete pouring ceremony held on Monday. The project, located in Chashma, Mianwali, is a collaborative effort between Pakistan and China aimed at enhancing the country’s nuclear energy production.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister of Planning, development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and key officials, including Lt Gen. Yusuf Jamal, Director General of the Strategic Plans Division, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, Vice President of China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) Zhang Kai, and senior federal officials. Delegates from China also participated in the event.

Unit-5 will have a generation capacity of 1,200 MW, further adding to Pakistan’s existing nuclear energy infrastructure. Currently, four operational units at Chashma (C-1, C-2, C-3, and C-4) and two units in Karachi collectively contribute over 3,530 MW to the national grid.

These facilities are monitored and regulated by the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA), ensuring compliance with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safety standards.

The project is part of a broader strategy to incorporate nuclear energy into Pakistan’s energy mix, addressing the country’s growing electricity demands. Nuclear power plants are known for their capability to provide a continuous base-load supply of electricity, reducing reliance on imported fuels.

The collaboration between Pakistan and China on Unit-5 reflects ongoing efforts under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which includes several infrastructure and energy-related projects. C-5 is expected to contribute to economic growth and development by strengthening energy infrastructure in the country.

Safety measures remain a priority, with authorities emphasizing adherence to global standards for the construction and operation of nuclear facilities. The project is designed to meet the dual objectives of energy generation and environmental compliance.