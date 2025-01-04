Gilgit-Baltistan earns spot on CNN’s top 25 must-visit destinations for 2025

Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region has been featured on CNN’s list of the top 25 must-visit destinations for 2025, further highlighting the region’s growing appeal as a global tourism hotspot.

In its latest report, CNN Travel described GB as a destination of exceptional allure, despite its challenging accessibility due to seasonal roadblocks and unreliable flight schedules. The region was praised for its breathtaking peaks, including five of the world’s 14 “eight-thousanders” — mountains that rise over 8,000 meters.

Highlighting K2, CNN Travel described it as “the world’s second-tallest mountain but No. 1 in terms of difficulty and danger.” The report also compared hiking in GB to a level of adventure that surpasses even the Himalayas. However, the broadcaster noted that solo travel in the region is not an option, emphasizing the rugged nature of its terrain.

Known for its stunning landscapes and adventure tourism, GB attracts thousands of foreign climbers and adventure enthusiasts annually. Trekking, paragliding, and mountain expeditions continue to draw global attention.

According to official figures, over 1,700 foreign climbers applied for permits for various expeditions in 2024, with 175 aiming to scale K2 during the summer. Deputy Secretary of the GB Tourism Department Sajid Hussain previously acknowledged the boom in adventure tourism in the region.

In a related development, the Gilgit-Baltistan government has introduced new entry fees for tourist vehicles and motorcycles entering the region. A notification issued by the administration outlines the new charges: tourist vehicles will now be subject to a fee of Rs2,000, while motorcycles entering GB will pay Rs500.

In addition to entry fees, the government has revised permit charges for mountaineering and trekking, capitalising on the rising interest in GB’s peaks and trails.