China leads with 1.1 billion internet users in 2024

China’s media industry is undergoing significant changes, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation.

By June 2024, the country had nearly 1.1 billion internet users, representing a penetration rate of 78%, according to the 54th China Statistical Report on Internet Development.

A report by the All China Journalists Association (ACJA) states that China has 3,606 internet news service units providing 14,228 licensed services, including websites, applications, and public accounts. In 2023, print media recorded 26.01 billion newspaper copies printed, with a subscription value of 35.57 billion Yuan. The newspaper publishing industry employed 184,000 people in 2023, marking its third consecutive year of growth.

Across the broader media sector, over 1 million people worked in radio, television, and online audiovisual services.

The integration of AI has brought changes to news production, allowing for real-time reporting, automated content creation, and audience engagement. Generative AI, in particular, is becoming a key part of media operations, with the market for AI applications projected to reach 20 billion Yuan in 2024 and over 1 trillion Yuan by 2030.

Media outlets are increasingly using AI tools to collaborate across film, television, and music.

China’s media output value reached 3.15 trillion Yuan in 2023, reflecting an 8.38% year-on-year growth. Revenue from newspapers totaled 61.66 billion Yuan, driven by advertising, circulation, and digital operations.

The radio, television, and online audiovisual sectors generated over 1,412.608 billion Yuan in revenue, a 13.74% increase from the previous year.

By October 2024, China had 230,585 accredited journalists. Many focus on grassroots reporting, ethical journalism, and public oversight.

The ACJA has supported journalists by disbursing 25.15 million Yuan over the past decade for those facing injury, illness, or death while working. It also published 580 media social responsibility reports in 2024.

China’s media industry continues to integrate technologies like AI and big data to improve content creation, distribution, and audience interaction. With a focus on workforce development and ethical practices, it is shaping its future in a changing global media landscape.