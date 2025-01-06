100,000 Punjab households to receive free solar panels

The registration for Punjab’s free solar panel scheme, aimed at providing permanent relief in electricity bills, concluded on Sunday. The scheme, launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, will distribute solar panel systems to 100,000 households across the province for Rs10 billion.

Announcing the details, the chief minister said the initiative targets homes consuming an average of 200 monthly electricity units. Beneficiaries will be selected through balloting in June 2025, with 550 and 1,100-watt solar panel systems installed in their homes.

“Providing solar panels will significantly reduce electricity bills for the public,” said Maryam Nawaz, adding that the scheme is part of her vision to make Punjab a hub of renewable energy.

The registration process allowed citizens to apply via an online portal, website, SMS, or by contacting a designated helpline. Applicants were required to provide their bill reference numbers and National Identity Card details.

The chief minister also highlighted plans to gradually transition agricultural tube wells to solar energy and introduce 100,000 e-bikes for students, alongside e-buses to modernize the province’s transport system.

“These steps will not only reduce energy costs but also revolutionize traditional transport in Punjab,” she said.