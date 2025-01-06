Al-Ghazi Tractors announces temporary plant shutdown for maintenance

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited has announced the temporary shutdown of its manufacturing plant from January 4, 2025, to January 31, 2025, for annual maintenance.

The company disclosed this development in compliance with Section 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the PSX Regulations.

“As part of its annual maintenance, the Company will temporarily shut down its manufacturing plant from January 04, 2025, to January 31, 2025,” read a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The announcement, addressed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), emphasized the planned nature of the shutdown as part of regular maintenance to ensure operational efficiency.