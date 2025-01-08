Honda reveals next-gen EVs and energy network plans at CES 2025

Honda premiered two prototype models, the Honda 0 Saloon and Honda 0 SUV, at CES 2025 on Tuesday, alongside its original ASIMO OS vehicle operating system.

The prototypes represent the Honda 0 Series models scheduled to debut globally, starting in North America in 2026, as part of Honda’s push to lead the next generation of electric vehicles (EVs).

The Honda 0 Saloon, the flagship model of the series, features a dedicated EV architecture and embodies Honda’s “Thin, Light, and Wise” design philosophy. The Saloon includes Level 3 automated driving technology, offering “ultra-personal optimization” and a spacious yet sporty design.

“This model redefines EV luxury and utility, with a focus on individual mobility experiences,” Honda announced.

The Honda 0 SUV, a mid-size EV, builds on the “Space-Hub” concept, offering an open, flexible cabin with advanced driving dynamics supported by 3D gyro sensors. Both models integrate Honda’s ASIMO OS, enabling over-the-air updates to continually enhance features such as driver assistance, infotainment, and vehicle dynamics, ensuring vehicles evolve with user needs.

Honda also announced partnerships with Renesas Electronics for the development of high-performance system-on-chip (SoC) technology to power the next-generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs) under the Honda 0 Series. The SoC will centralize control of critical vehicle systems, delivering industry-leading AI performance and energy efficiency.

Energy solutions were another highlight, as Honda revealed plans for the IONNA charging network, developed in collaboration with eight automakers, which aims to deploy 30,000 high-quality charging stations across North America by 2030. Honda also outlined its vision for EV batteries to serve as virtual power plants, helping stabilize electricity grids and reduce household energy costs.

“Honda 0 Series models will empower customers with seamless mobility, clean energy solutions, and cutting-edge technology,” the company stated, reiterating its commitment to carbon neutrality and advanced driving innovations. The first Honda 0 Series vehicles are expected to launch in 2026, starting in North America before expanding to global markets, including Japan and Europe.