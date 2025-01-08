WorldCall Telecom launches Center of Excellence for AI and Big Data in Pakistan

WorldCall Telecom Limited (WTL), under its parent company GlobalTech Corporation (GTC), has inaugurated a Center of Excellence (CoE) for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data services at its Pakistan facilities.

WorldCall Chairman, Mr. Mehdi Al Abduwani, inaugurated the newly constructed facilities, marking a significant milestone in WTL’s technology transformation.

The company shared this development with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday in compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the PSX regulations.

The Center of Excellence will focus on product activation for AI and Big Data services across the region along with back-office support for GTC technology offerings.

The CoE was at the core of GTC’s commitment towards WTL growth and technology leadership, the company said.

“Pakistan won the Tech Destination 2024 award at GITEX Global, and establishing a significant presence would ramp up WTL’s positioning to market its products and services across the world,” it added.

WTL plans to launch its products in AI and Big Data space from this platform besides providing product development services to clients.

In this respect, development works have been completed for CADNZ (an AI-enabled digital lending platform) for launch in the USA and Middle East markets. WTL would also be providing back-office services to GTC product sales teams across the globe.