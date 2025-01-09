Mari Petroleum rebrands as Mari Energies Limited

One of Pakistan’s largest exploration and production (E&P) companies, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has changed its name to Mari Energies Limited (MEL) with effect from January 07, 2025, according to a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The company said in its filing that a Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name has been issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in this respect.

The company shall continue to display its former name alongside its new name as required under Section 13(2) of the Companies Act, 2017.

This change of name shall not affect the principal line of business of the company.

Furthermore, the new website of the company (www.marienergies.com.pk) will be operational from January 09, 2025.