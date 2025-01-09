Pending applications for solar connections surpass Pakistan’s total electricity generation capacity

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s net-metering program, which allows consumers to generate solar power and sell excess electricity to the national grid, has reached an unprecedented milestone as pending applications for solar connections now surpass the nation’s total electricity generation capacity.

Documents from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) reveal that as of June 2024, a total of 4,742 applications for net-metering connections were pending across the distribution companies (DISCOs). The cumulative capacity of these applications stands at a staggering 58,822 megawatts, compared to the country’s total installed generation capacity of 42,512 megawatts.

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) leads with 1,363 applications totaling 12,276 MW. Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) follows closely with 871 applications and a combined capacity of 12,399.51 MW. Karachi’s K-Electric (KE) has 773 pending applications representing 10,164 MW, while Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) accounts for 6,143.68 MW from 699 applications.

Other DISCOs, including PESCO, GEPCO, and MEPCO, have significant pending capacities of 2,588.68 MW, 6,282 MW, and 5,364.19 MW, respectively. Smaller DISCOs such as SEPCO, HESCO, QESCO, and TESCO contribute combined pending capacities ranging from 240 MW to 2,122 MW.

This massive backlog highlights the surging demand for solar energy integration, reflecting the growing interest in renewable energy solutions across Pakistan.

Documents reveal that over 156,372 solar facilities with a total capacity of 2,200 MW were installed under the net metering scheme by June 30, 2024. The number of consumers doubled in just one year, rising from 75,724 in FY2022-23 to 157,844 by the end of FY2023-24.

During FY2023-24, an additional 1,181 MW of solar capacity was added, nearly double the 583 MW installed in FY2022-23, bringing the total installed capacity to 2,498 MW.

Despite this progress, systemic challenges threaten to derail the program’s potential. Many DISCOs view the net-metering as a threat to their revenue streams, leading to delays in approving applications. These delays, compounded by allegations of illegal payments demanded by DISCO staff, have frustrated consumers and eroded public trust. Complaints filed with NEPRA and other regulatory forums underscore the need for reforms in the approval process to ensure transparency and accountability.

The benefits of net-metering, however, remain significant. Distributed solar generation has proven to enhance grid stability, reduce transmission and distribution (T&D) losses, and improve voltage profiles. Rooftop solar installations offer additional advantages over large-scale solar projects, as they do not require sovereign guarantees, are free from dollar-indexed tariffs, and minimize government financial burdens.

Moreover, they enhance the financial liquidity of DISCOs, enabling them to sell electricity generated by net-metering consumers without immediate payouts.

A persistent challenge lies in the buy-back rates for excess electricity exported by net-metering consumers. These rates are linked to the National Average Purchase Price (NAPP), which has steadily increased, raising tariffs for net-metering users. Experts suggest revising the tariff structure for new and renewal cases to strike a balance that benefits all stakeholders.

Looking forward, the Integrated Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2022-31 sets a target of adding 3,420 MW of net metering capacity by 2031. However, experts believe that with streamlined application processes and stronger regulatory support, Pakistan could achieve this target much sooner. Transparent policies, efficient approvals, and collaboration between stakeholders will be critical to unlocking the full potential of the solar energy revolution.