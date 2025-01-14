Pakistan Railways rejects Hashoo Group’s bid for Royal Palm Golf and Country Club management

Pakistan Railways has rejected the bid submitted by a consortium led by Pakistan Services Limited (PSL)-Hashoo Group, in partnership with Golfscape LDA Portugal, Platinum Construction Limited, and Warm Waters Advisory Pakistan, for the management of the prestigious Royal Palm Golf and Country Club.

The decision, officially communicated by Pakistan Railways, marks a significant development in the long-standing saga surrounding the club’s management.

While the notification did not elaborate on specific reasons for the rejection, reports indicate the decision stems from strict adherence to procedural and regulatory standards.

The consortium had earlier announced ambitious plans to transform the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club into a premier leisure and sporting destination.

Their proposal included significant investments to upgrade the golf course, introduce five-star accommodations, and host international golfing events to attract foreign and domestic tourism.

However, with the bid now rejected, the future of the club’s management remains uncertain.

The Royal Palm club, situated in Lahore, has been at the center of controversies over its licensing and leasing processes, often due to its prime location and high-profile clientele.

This latest rejection underscores Pakistan Railways’ cautious approach to ensuring transparency and due diligence in awarding contracts for its assets.

Industry observers suggest that the rejection could pave the way for a re-evaluation of proposals or the opening of a fresh bidding process.

Pakistan Railways is yet to announce its next steps regarding the club’s management.

The move follows recent efforts by the government to revitalize state-owned assets, with a focus on transparency and efficient utilization to promote economic growth.