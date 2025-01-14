Sign inSubscribe
Punjab discovers gold reserves worth up to Rs700 billion in Attock

2.8 million tola gold to be auctioned after Punjab cabinet approval, says minister 

By Monitoring Desk

Punjab Minister for Minerals Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani has announced the discovery of 2.8 million tola gold in a 32-kilometer-wide area of Attock, valued between Rs600-700 billion in the global market. 

The revelation comes as the Punjab government works with the Geological Survey of Pakistan to confirm the reserves.

Speaking to an Urdu daily, Gorchani stated that further verification of the reserves’ value would involve hiring Nespak and other firms. He added that the gold deposits would be auctioned next month, with an international advertisement campaign planned to attract bidders. 

The minister said that an auction committee, chaired by the Attock deputy commissioner, has already been established, and rules for the auction process will be presented to the Punjab cabinet for approval in its next meeting.

The minister also highlighted incidents of illegal gold extraction in the area, prompting the Punjab government to impose Section 144 to prevent further theft. The situation is now under control, with no recent reports of unauthorized activity.

Previous article
Pakistan's remittances overtake exports in H1 FY2024-25, reflecting a shift in foreign inflows
Next article
Mitchell's Fruit Farms shareholders seek due diligence access for CCL Holdings
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

