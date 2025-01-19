Sign inSubscribe
Commerce Minister arrives in Phnom Penh for key trade talks

By APP
ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Sunday arrived in Phnom Penh on a three-day official visit to participate in the inaugural Joint Trade Committee and Ministerial Meeting.
Upon his arrival, the Minister was warmly received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Cambodia, Zaheer Uddin Baber Thaheem, and Mr. Tith Rithipol, Undersecretary of State from the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce,said a press release issued.
The visit aims to strengthen bilateral trade ties, explore new economic opportunities, and enhance cooperation between the two nations.
The meetings are expected to cover a range of topics, including trade facilitation, investment prospects, and market access.
This marks a significant step toward deepening economic engagement between Pakistan and Cambodia.
Further discussions and agreements are anticipated during the visit.
