Pakistan set to issue Panda Bonds by June, aiming to attract $200 mln Chinese investment: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Sunday said Pakistan was set to issue Panda bonds by June 2025 aimed at raising approximately $200 million in investment from Chinese investors.
In an interview with Hong Kong’s TVB News, he explained that the bonds were part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to tap into China’s capital markets, attract investment from one of the world’s largest economies, and bolster the country’s economic growth, ensuring sustainability in the balance of payments.
“We are optimistic about the prospects of Panda bonds and hope to raise around $200 million through this issue,” he said, adding that this initiative would not only strengthen economic ties with China but also serve as a catalyst for more investment flows into Pakistan.
Aurangzeb underscored the government’s commitment to shifting Pakistan’s economic model towards export-led growth, which is crucial for achieving long-term balance of payments stability.
The Finance minister also highlighted the importance of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC 2.0), a flagship component of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which would further deepen economic cooperation between the two countries.
“The second phase of CPEC will bring more Chinese companies and investments into Pakistan, offering significant opportunities for growth and development,” Aurangzeb said.
As part of his diplomatic outreach, the Finance minister invited Hong Kong to send delegations to Pakistan to explore trade and financial opportunities.
He noted that Hong Kong could serve as a suitable platform for joint ventures between Chinese and Pakistani companies, fostering stronger economic and financial ties between the two nations.
“We are committed to enhancing our financial cooperation with Hong Kong and we believe there is immense potential for collaboration in areas such as infrastructure, trade and investment,” Aurangzeb remarked.