Pakistan set to issue Panda Bonds by June, aiming to attract $200 mln Chinese investment: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Sunday said Pakistan was set to issue Panda bonds by June 2025 aimed at raising approximately $200 million in investment from Chinese investors.

In an interview with Hong Kong’s TVB News, he explained that the bonds were part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to tap into China’s capital markets, attract investment from one of the world’s largest economies, and bolster the country’s economic growth, ensuring sustainability in the balance of payments.

“We are optimistic about the prospects of Panda bonds and hope to raise around $200 million through this issue,” he said, adding that this initiative would not only strengthen economic ties with China but also serve as a catalyst for more investment flows into Pakistan.