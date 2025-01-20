Sign inSubscribe
FBR

Non-filers to face restrictions on vehicle registration, property acquisition, and stock purchases under new tax bill

Proposed Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to enforce stricter compliance, including freezing bank accounts and seizing property

By Monitoring Desk

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance will review the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, on Tuesday. The proposed legislation imposes tough restrictions on non-filers, barring them from purchasing or registering vehicles above 800cc, acquiring property beyond set limits, and conducting stock transactions over specific thresholds.

As per officials, while higher withholding tax (WHT) rates on non-filers will not be immediately abolished, a phased reduction will follow the bill’s passage. Changes in the WHT regime are expected in the 2025-26 budget to maintain revenue collection.

Non-filers will face additional restrictions on opening bank accounts and conducting certain financial transactions. However, they will still be allowed to purchase motorcycles, rickshaws, and tractors.

The bill empowers the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to freeze bank accounts and block property transfers for non-compliant individuals. These restrictions will take effect once the federal government issues a notification, with accounts unfrozen within two days of sales tax registration.

Chief Commissioners of Inland Revenue will have the authority to seal business premises, seize movable assets, or appoint receivers for managing taxable activities of non-filers.

Tax experts expressed concern about potential revenue losses from the gradual withdrawal of higher WHT rates, which currently contribute 70% to direct tax revenue.

The bill also prohibits the sale of securities, mutual funds, and account openings for non-filers. Financial institutions will be directed to restrict account operations for non-compliant individuals.

Parents, spouses, and children under 25 of registered taxpayers will be considered filers. Officials believe the changes will enhance compliance, expand the tax base, and ensure stricter enforcement of tax laws.

Previous article
PM directs parallel privatization and provincialization of power Discos
Next article
Profit E-Magazine Issue 333
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Editor's picks

Does Pakistan need Starlink?

Can the Elon Musk backed venture disrupt Pakistan’s internet landscape as it has in other parts of the world?

Imperial Limited, a once proud sugar-plant, pitches an out-of-the-box solution to its woes

Microfinance banking sector’s crisis casts shadows over SBP’s financial inclusion strategy

How profitable is Islamic banking?

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.