Bangladesh seeks 15,000 tons of sugar import from Pakistan under G2G arrangement

Growing trade ties include sugar and rice exports to address shortages

By Monitoring Desk

Bangladesh has approached Pakistan to import up to 15,000 metric tons of sugar on a Government-to-Government (G2G) basis to address its domestic supply shortage. 

According to Ministry of Commerce sources, this follows Bangladesh’s earlier import of 25,000 metric tons of sugar from Pakistan in December through private sector channels.

Previously reliant on Indian sugar imports, Bangladesh has turned to Pakistan due to export restrictions imposed by India. With surplus sugar stocks, Pakistan has been exporting the commodity with federal government approval to manage its inventory and generate foreign exchange.

Trade relations between the two countries are strengthening, with ongoing negotiations for the export of 50,000 metric tons of rice to Bangladesh via the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP). This deal is expected to be finalised next week. Bangladesh is importing rice on a G2G basis through the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).

Sources confirmed that the TCB recently contacted Pakistani authorities to express interest in importing refined white sugar. The initial plan involves purchasing up to 15,000 metric tons of sugar from Pakistan’s current crop, with specifications for fine to medium, clean, and dry sugar meeting an ICUMSA rating not exceeding 45 and public health standards.

TCB has requested a Cost and Freight (CFR) price offer for delivery to Chattogram port in Bangladesh. TCP is expected to manage the sugar export on behalf of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, TCP is already engaged in discussions with TCB for the export of 100,000 metric tons of white long-grain rice. On January 6, 2025, TCP floated two tenders for rice export to Bangladesh.

In response, 11 exporters submitted bids ranging from $498.40 to $523.50 per metric ton for 50,000 metric tons of long-grain white rice (IRRI-6). However, three bids were deemed non-responsive, and no bids were received for the remaining 50,000 metric tons of non-basmati parboiled rice.

Textile exports rise by 9.67% to $9.08bn in H1 FY25
IESCO, FESCO, and GEPCO to be privatised in first phase, Senate body informed
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

