TikTok remains operational but still unavailable on app stores in U.S.

TikTok continues to operate in the United States after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday delaying the enforcement of a ban on the app by 75 days.

However, the popular short-video app remains unavailable for download on Apple’s App Store and Google Play in the United States.

The executive order postpones the shutdown initially scheduled for January 19, giving Trump’s administration more time to assess the situation. Trump suggested that the U.S. government could take a 50% ownership stake in TikTok’s U.S. business, adding that tariffs could be imposed on China if a deal fails to materialize.

The move follows a period of uncertainty after TikTok was temporarily taken offline on Saturday as a law requiring its Chinese owner, ByteDance, to divest the app went into effect. While the app and website were restored the next day, TikTok is still not accessible through major app stores.

Trump’s order directs the Department of Justice to issue assurances to companies like Apple and Google, stating that they would not face penalties for allowing TikTok’s operations. It also instructs federal agencies to delay enforcement to allow for a resolution regarding TikTok’s ownership.

The legality of Trump’s executive order remains unclear. The law mandating ByteDance to sell TikTok was passed with bipartisan support in Congress, signed by former President Joe Biden, and upheld by the Supreme Court. Critics, including Representative Frank Pallone, argue that the order circumvents national security legislation.

China has responded cautiously, signaling for the first time that it may be open to a transaction allowing TikTok to continue operating in the U.S. The Chinese foreign ministry emphasized on Monday and again on Tuesday that businesses should make decisions about their operations independently.

While TikTok’s users in the U.S. continue to access the app, its absence from app stores raises questions about its long-term viability and whether Apple and Google will restore it following Trump’s order. The outcome of negotiations between ByteDance, U.S. authorities, and potential stakeholders remains a focal point in U.S.-China trade relations.