Maritime ministry moves to address rising port charges at KPT

Minister acknowledges concerns raised by industries and trade associations

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaisar Ahmed Shaikh has stressed the need for cost-effective port operations to enhance Pakistan’s trade competitiveness amidst rising cargo handling charges at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).  

Chairing a high-level meeting on Wednesday to address the impact of escalating port charges on business costs, the minister acknowledged concerns raised by industries and trade associations across the country. He reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving these issues and fostering a business-friendly environment to support trade and economic growth.  

The meeting was convened following complaints from various Chambers of Commerce and Industry, yarn merchants, and other trade associations. It was attended by stakeholders from government institutions, KPT officials, and representatives from the business community, with many participants joining via digital link.  

During the discussion, trade representatives highlighted the adverse effects of higher port charges on operational costs, which they said directly affect the pricing of imported goods and reduce export competitiveness.

They called for a review of port tariffs to align with regional benchmarks, improve operational efficiency to cut delays and associated costs and leverage technology to streamline port activities.  

KPT officials explained that the port has two categories of docking facilities—one managed by KPT and the other by Dubai Ports (DP) World. They pointed out that cumulative charges for berths operated by KPT are significantly lower than those managed by foreign entities. However, they requested complainants to provide specific details regarding excessive charges.  

The business community, on their part, could not provide detailed information about berths imposing exorbitant fees. They agreed to submit detailed complaints to the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for further action.  

Minister Qaisar Ahmed Shaikh directed KPT and relevant stakeholders to prepare a comprehensive plan for rationalizing port charges while maintaining quality service delivery. He also announced the formation of a working group to monitor progress and address business concerns effectively.  

The minister emphasized that ensuring cost-effective port operations is crucial for Pakistan’s economic growth and global trade competitiveness.

