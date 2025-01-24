Sign inSubscribe
TDAP chief Zubair Motiwala steps down due to personal reasons 

Veteran textile industrialist and former KCCI president wants to focus fully on his own business

By Monitoring Desk

Zubair Motiwala has stepped down as the chief executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), citing personal reasons and a desire to focus on his private business ventures.

Speaking to an English daily, Motiwala confirmed his decision, stating, “Yes, I resigned to focus fully on my own business.” A seasoned textile industrialist and exporter, Motiwala is well-known in Pakistan’s business community for his leadership roles.

He has previously held key positions such as president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), chairperson of the SITE Association of Industry, and chairperson of the Sindh Board of Investment. 

 

