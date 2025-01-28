U.S. should hold 50% stake in TikTok, says Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump predicted significant interest in acquiring TikTok and reiterated his opposition to Chinese involvement in the social media platform.

Speaking to Republican lawmakers at his Doral golf club in Miami, Trump suggested the United States should hold a 50% ownership stake in a potential joint venture involving TikTok.

The remarks come amid ongoing scrutiny over TikTok’s ownership and its ties to China, with discussions continuing about the platform’s future operations in the U.S.