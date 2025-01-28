Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Trump calls DeepSeek’s AI a wake-up call for U.S. tech

DeepSeek’s cheaper and faster AI development methods could challenge U.S.-based AI leaders, says Trump

By Monitoring Desk

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said the emergence of Chinese AI technology should motivate American companies to enhance their competitiveness.

Speaking in Florida, he referred to Chinese startup DeepSeek’s advancements as a “wake-up call” for the U.S. tech industry.

“The release of DeepSeek, AI from a Chinese company, should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win,” Trump said. He acknowledged that DeepSeek’s cheaper and faster AI development methods could challenge U.S.-based AI leaders.

Investors reacted to the news with a sell-off in technology stocks globally, fearing the impact of a low-cost Chinese AI model on U.S. tech dominance. Trump, however, described the development as a potential positive.

“I’ve been reading about China and some of the companies in China, one in particular coming up with a faster method of AI and much less expensive method, and that’s good because you don’t have to spend as much money. I view that as a positive, as an asset,” he said.

Trump expressed optimism that U.S. companies would adapt quickly to such advancements. “We always have the ideas. We’re always first. So I would say that’s a positive that could be very much a positive development. So instead of spending billions and billions, you’ll spend less, and you’ll come up with, hopefully, the same solution,” he added.

He also highlighted discussions with Chinese leaders, who acknowledged the United States’ leading scientific expertise. Trump suggested this recognition underscored the need for the U.S. tech industry to stay ahead in innovation while embracing cost-efficient methods.

Previous article
U.S. should hold 50% stake in TikTok, says Trump
Next article
U.S. appeals court rejects Biden-era FTC auto pricing regulations
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Oil prices rise slightly but remain near two-week lows

Brent crude futures rise by 35 cents to $77.43 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gain 30 cents to $73.47

U.S. appeals court rejects Biden-era FTC auto pricing regulations

U.S. should hold 50% stake in TikTok, says Trump

U.S. fines KuCoin $297 million for unlicensed money transmission

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.