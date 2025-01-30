Sign inSubscribe
Legal

Consumers sue Amazon for tracking movements without consent

The complaint alleges Amazon violated California laws on unauthorized access, seeking damages for millions of Californians

By Monitoring Desk

Amazon.com was sued on Wednesday by consumers who accused the company of secretly tracking their movements through mobile phones and selling the collected data.

The proposed class action, filed in San Francisco federal court, claims Amazon gained “backdoor access” to consumer phones by embedding its Amazon Ads SDK code in apps used by tens of thousands of developers.

The lawsuit alleges Amazon collected extensive timestamped geolocation data, revealing sensitive personal details such as religious affiliations, sexual orientations, and health concerns. According to the complaint, Amazon “fingerprinted” consumers, linking vast amounts of personal data without their knowledge or consent.

Felix Kolotinsky of San Mateo, California, filed the lawsuit, claiming Amazon collected his data through the “Speedtest by Ookla” app. The complaint accuses Amazon of violating California’s penal law and state laws on unauthorized computer access, seeking unspecified damages for millions of Californians.

Concerns over unauthorized data collection continue to grow among individuals and regulators. On Jan. 13, Texas sued Allstate for allegedly tracking drivers through cellphones, using the data to adjust premiums and sell information to insurers. Allstate denied wrongdoing, stating its data collection complies with all laws, while at least eight similar lawsuits have since been filed against the insurer.

Previous article
Trump Media’s Truth.Fi aims to enter FinTech and crypto markets
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.