FBR halts procurement of 1,010 vehicles amid transparency concerns

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suspended the procurement of 1,010 vehicles pending a comprehensive review by the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), following concerns raised over transparency in the process.

FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial informed the Senate Standing Committee on Finance that the process would remain on hold until an “optional analysis” and PPRA review was completed.

Langrial defended the need for additional enforcement resources, including vehicles, stating that FBR officials require enhanced capacity to identify non-filers and enforce compliance, particularly in cash-dominated markets. He noted that the FBR operates 25 tax offices nationwide, each covering multiple districts, making field operations essential.

Regarding concerns over the procurement process, Langrial revealed that an internal FBR committee, led by Member Inland Revenue Operations Dr. Hamid Ateeq Sarwar, was overseeing the purchase. He emphasized that Sarwar, along with other key officials involved, had been rated among the country’s most honest tax officials by intelligence agencies. The list of officials receiving top integrity ratings included former FBR Chairman Amjad Zubair Tawana and tax officials Saadia Sadaf Gilani and Sarwar.

During the committee meeting, Senator Faisal Vawda alleged that he had received life threats from certain tax officials over his objections to the procurement of over 1,000 vehicles.

In response, the Senate committee decided to refer the matter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further inquiry. Chairman FBR welcomed the committee’s decision, emphasizing that the FBR would cooperate fully with any external investigation and would also conduct its own internal inquiry.

Senator Vawda also alleged that certain tax officials had raided a multinational car manufacturer as a form of pressure and claimed that a list of 54 allegedly corrupt tax officials, reportedly holding illicit wealth, had surfaced.

Chairman FBR reaffirmed the FBR’s commitment to transparency, stating that any misconduct would be investigated thoroughly. He urged the Senate committee to refer the allegations to the FIA, assuring that strict action would be taken against any officials found guilty of wrongdoing.

Senator Saleem Mandviwala stressed that all procurement must adhere to PPRA regulations and called for the PPRA Board to conduct an independent review. He emphasized that the FBR could not proceed with the vehicle acquisition without ensuring full compliance with procurement rules.