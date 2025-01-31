Wego expands OTA platform to Pakistan, enables direct bookings

Wego, the leading online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and a globally trusted travel platform, has announced its expansion into Pakistan with the launch of its ‘Book on Wego’ feature. This move allows Pakistani travellers to book flights and hotels directly on Wego’s app, website, and platform, eliminating the need for third-party redirects.

As part of its growth strategy, Wego will participate in the upcoming Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM) 2025, one of the country’s most prominent travel and tourism exhibitions. The company aims to showcase its award-winning travel marketplace and highlight the benefits of its newly introduced direct booking feature.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Singapore, Wego has established itself as the premier travel search engine and booking platform across MENA and Asia-Pacific. The platform enables users to compare flight and hotel prices from a vast network of local and international suppliers, making it a one-stop shop for travellers seeking competitive rates.

Wego’s latest expansion into Pakistan comes amid a surge in travel demand. The company revealed that domestic flight searches in Pakistan have increased by over 120% year-on-year, while Saudi Arabia remains the top international destination for Pakistani travellers, with over 100% YoY growth. The launch of ‘Book on Wego’ in Pakistan is expected to further streamline the travel booking process, providing a localised, seamless experience.

Dean Wicks, Chief Flights Officer at Wego, emphasised the company’s commitment to Pakistan, noting that the acquisition of a Travel Agency license from the Department of Tourist Services Pakistan and IATA accreditation marks a major milestone in its expansion. “This milestone enhances our ability to expand further, bringing even more competitive airfare content to the Pakistani market through our global network,” he stated.

Ubaidullah Sarwar, Director of Wego Pakistan, reiterated the company’s vision of enhancing travel accessibility in the country. “With our advanced technology and localised approach, we aim to make travel more accessible, affordable, and enjoyable,” he said.

Wego’s participation in PTM 2025 will provide an opportunity to connect with industry leaders, travel agencies, and potential partners to drive innovation in the Pakistani travel sector. At the event, the company will showcase exclusive travel deals, secure payment options, and user-friendly features of the ‘Book on Wego’ platform.

To attract Pakistani travellers, Wego is offering a free eSIM with 1GB of complimentary data for users booking international flights through its platform. This initiative allows travellers to stay connected instantly upon arrival and extend their data plans at affordable rates.

By leveraging its vast global partnerships, Wego provides access to a diverse range of flight options from major airlines, budget carriers, and hotel chains. Users can compare prices from multiple sources, ensuring the best deals without the hassle of visiting multiple travel websites.

With its latest expansion, Wego aims to solidify its position as a key player in Pakistan’s fast-growing travel market, further integrating its advanced technology and user-friendly services to enhance the overall travel experience.