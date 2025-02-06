Four PCBL officials arrested in major land fraud case involving state property

Four officials from the Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation (PCBL) have been arrested, and an FIR has been lodged against them and several private individuals for their involvement in major land fraud, including the illegal occupation and sale of government-owned property, according to a news report.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore has launched an investigation into allegations that state land was illegally occupied and sold using forged documents.

According to the FIR, approximately 225 kanals of government land were fraudulently transferred and converted into private housing schemes. The scheme allegedly involved PCBL officials who facilitated the illegal occupation and sale of land recorded under various khewat numbers. Fake documents were created, and unsuspecting buyers purchased plots that were developed illegally.

Despite an official inquiry and directives from the Lahore High Court for a land survey, PCBL staff reportedly obstructed the process, allowing land grabbers to retain possession. Some properties previously seized by authorities were also reoccupied through collusion between corrupt officials and private individuals.

A total of 41 individuals, including PCBL officials, property consultants, revenue officers, security personnel, and private beneficiaries, have been named in the case. The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

Meanwhile, the Regional Directorate of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore has summoned senior PCBL officials for an inquiry into financial irregularities. The agency has sought information on 200,000 investors, mortgage files, rental agreements, and defaulting directors.

The summons specifically calls for the appearance of PCBL officials responsible for claims, recoveries, and financial records over the past decade.

Authorities have warned that failure to comply will result in legal action under Sections 172-173 of the PPC. The investigation aims to recover the misappropriated land and hold those responsible accountable.