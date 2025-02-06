Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Four PCBL officials arrested in major land fraud case involving state property

225 kanals of state land illegally converted to private housing schemes; 41 individuals, including officials and property consultants, named in case

By Monitoring Desk

Four officials from the Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation (PCBL) have been arrested, and an FIR has been lodged against them and several private individuals for their involvement in major land fraud, including the illegal occupation and sale of government-owned property, according to a news report. 

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore has launched an investigation into allegations that state land was illegally occupied and sold using forged documents.

According to the FIR, approximately 225 kanals of government land were fraudulently transferred and converted into private housing schemes. The scheme allegedly involved PCBL officials who facilitated the illegal occupation and sale of land recorded under various khewat numbers. Fake documents were created, and unsuspecting buyers purchased plots that were developed illegally. 

Despite an official inquiry and directives from the Lahore High Court for a land survey, PCBL staff reportedly obstructed the process, allowing land grabbers to retain possession. Some properties previously seized by authorities were also reoccupied through collusion between corrupt officials and private individuals.

A total of 41 individuals, including PCBL officials, property consultants, revenue officers, security personnel, and private beneficiaries, have been named in the case. The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

Meanwhile, the Regional Directorate of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore has summoned senior PCBL officials for an inquiry into financial irregularities. The agency has sought information on 200,000 investors, mortgage files, rental agreements, and defaulting directors.

The summons specifically calls for the appearance of PCBL officials responsible for claims, recoveries, and financial records over the past decade. 

Authorities have warned that failure to comply will result in legal action under Sections 172-173 of the PPC. The investigation aims to recover the misappropriated land and hold those responsible accountable.

Previous article
Pakistan accelerates digital transformation of maritime sector
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Zardari, Xi discuss CPEC 2.0, sign MoUs to boost bilateral cooperation

Agreements cover science, clean energy, media, and socio-economic development

Workday to cut 1,750 jobs in AI push

SBP purchases $3.8 billion in FX market to strengthen reserves

Parliamentary panel calls for fair aid distribution

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.