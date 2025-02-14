SBP injects over Rs 1.9 trillion in market

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (BPS) injected Rs 1,901.7 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday.

The SBP, during the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7-day and 28-day tenors on February 14, 2025 and accepted an amount of Rs 1,508.2 billion offered through 22 bids.

The central bank received 14 bids for 7-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs 1,198.7 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.03 to 12.08% while 10 bids were received for the 28-day tenor amounting to Rs 508.7 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.03 to 12.10%.

The SBP accepted 13 quotes for 7-day tenor cumulatively amounting to Rs 1,000 billion at 12.05% rate of return. Total amount offered at 12.05% was Rs 417.5 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 219.3 billion on a pro-rata basis. The SBP also accepted 9 bids for 28-day tenor amounting to Rs 508.2 billion at 12.05% rate of return.

Meanwhile, the central bank also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7-day and 28-day tenors and further injected around Rs 393.5 billion into the market.

The central bank received 6 bids for 7-day tenor quoting an amount of Rs 338.5 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.09 to 12.11 % while 2 bids were received for 28-day tenor offering an amount of Rs 55 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.08 to 12.10%.

The SBP accepted the entire amount of Rs 338.5 billion offered through all the six quotes for 7-day tenor at 12.09% rate of return while an amount of Rs 55 billion offered through 2 quotes for 28-day tenor was accepted at 12.08% rate of return.