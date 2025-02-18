Sign inSubscribe
Samsung Electronics adds semiconductor experts to board

The company seeks to regain competitiveness in the chip market after losing its lead in HBM chips used in Nvidia's GPUs to domestic rival SK Hynix

By Monitoring Desk

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday nominated Jun Young-hyun, the head of its chip business, and Chief Technology Officer Song Jai-hyuk to join the company’s board.

The move aims to enhance the company’s focus on its struggling semiconductor division.

Additionally, Samsung nominated Professor Lee Hyuk-jae from Seoul National University, a semiconductor expert and head of the university’s semiconductor research center, as an outside director. With these nominations, Samsung seeks to bolster its leadership in the semiconductor sector at the board level.

The company has been working to regain competitiveness in the chip market after losing its lead in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips used in Nvidia’s AI graphics processing units (GPUs) to domestic rival SK Hynix. The new board nominations will be voted on at Samsung’s shareholders’ meeting on March 19.

