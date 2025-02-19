Apple set to launch iPhone SE 4 today

Apple is preparing to introduce a new iPhone SE model today, with CEO Tim Cook hinting at the announcement by posting a short animation of a metallic Apple logo on X.

While Cook did not confirm details, speculation is high that Apple will unveil the iPhone SE 4, as retail stores are reportedly running out of stock for the current model.

Apple first launched the iPhone SE in 2016 as a lower-cost alternative to its premium lineup. The last version, released in 2022, is now the only iPhone with a physical home button and no Face ID.

The new model is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, and a design similar to the iPhone 14. It may also introduce Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI-powered software.

The launch event will take place at 10:00 AM PT (11:00 PM in Pakistan) at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Tim Cook and other senior executives will present the event, which will be streamed live on Apple’s website, YouTube channel, the Apple TV app, and social media platforms.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to start at $499 in the U.S., Rs 199,000 in Pakistan, £449 in the UK, €529 in Europe, and CAD 680 in Canada. If Apple decides to rebrand it as the iPhone 16E, prices could be higher.

Pre-orders are expected to begin on February 23, 2025, with deliveries starting from March 1.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to include Apple’s in-house 5G modem, a flat-edge aluminum design, IP67 water and dust resistance, and a USB-C port with fast charging. It will be powered by the A18 chip, with 8GB RAM and storage options of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB.

The battery is expected to be slightly smaller than the iPhone 16 but larger than the previous SE model.

The rear camera is expected to feature a 12 MP single lens with Night Mode and Smart HDR, while the front camera will likely be a 12 MP TrueDepth sensor capable of recording 4K video at 60 fps. AI-powered camera features could be introduced, making it the most affordable iPhone to integrate Apple Intelligence.

Alongside the iPhone SE 4, Apple may also unveil the MacBook Air M4, powered by the M4 chip, and a new iPad Air, possibly featuring the M3 chip. An entry-level iPad with an A16 Bionic or A17 Pro chip could also be announced.

Apple is also rumored to introduce a new smart home device, potentially a HomePod with a display, designed to compete with the Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub. The device is expected to have a 6.1-inch, run on the A18 chip, and include Apple Intelligence features for smart home controls and FaceTime calls.