Punjab approves Rs21 billion development schemes

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved five development schemes worth over Rs21 billion. The decision was taken during the 68th PDWP meeting, chaired by Planning and Development (P&D) Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan.

The approved projects include the development of urban bus depots and related infrastructure in Rawalpindi at Rs1.582 billion, a minority development fund of Rs2.1 billion, and three non-formal education projects in different regions of Punjab.

The education projects have been allocated Rs4.758 billion for Central Punjab, Rs7.555 billion for South Punjab, and Rs5.299 billion for North Punjab.

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, board members, and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) is set to activate more sports complexes on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. LDA Director General Tahir Farooq visited the Minar-e-Pakistan Sports Complex to review the available facilities.

Farooq inspected various sections, including modern equipment and operational arrangements. He stated that activating the sports complex would benefit residents of nearby areas. The facility includes an e-library, snooker, table tennis, badminton, squash courts, and a gymnasium.

He also announced plans to activate the West Canal, EME, and China Scheme Sports Complexes, with membership for EME Sports Complex now open to the public.