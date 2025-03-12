Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Brazil Seeks Talks Over U.S. Tariffs Instead of Immediate Retaliation

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva directs his economic team to pursue diplomatic dialogue

By Monitoring Desk

Brazil will not immediately retaliate against the U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, opting instead to pursue negotiations, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Wednesday.

The decision follows President Donald Trump’s move to increase tariffs on all U.S. steel and aluminium imports, which took effect the same day, triggering swift retaliation from Canada and the European Union.

Brazil, one of the largest suppliers of steel to the U.S., had previously considered filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization or imposing taxes on U.S. goods in response. However, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has directed his economic team to seek diplomatic dialogue.

“President Lula told us to remain calm, noting that in the past we have negotiated under conditions that were even more unfavourable than the current ones,” Haddad said after meeting with representatives from Brazil’s steel industry in Brasilia.

Vice President Geraldo Alckmin has already initiated talks, holding what his office described as a “positive” call with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick last week. The two officials agreed to continue discussions on U.S. tariff policy.

“Dialogue between the two governments will continue,” Alckmin’s office stated.

While Brazil has refrained from immediate countermeasures, the government is closely monitoring developments as it prepares for further negotiations with U.S. officials.

Previous article
Canada, EU Retaliate with Counter Tariffs Against U.S.
Next article
Bank of Canada cuts key rate by 25 basis points to 2.75%
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

U.S. Implements increased tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports

The new measures impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium imports while extending duties to hundreds of downstream products

Walmart, Beijing officials talk price reductions on Chinese goods

Amazon, Google support nuclear plan to triple energy output

French publishers sue Meta over AI copyright infringement

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.