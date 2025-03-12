Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

U.S. dollar strengthens as inflation rises less than expected

The dollar gains 0.55% against the Japanese yen, reaching 148.59 yen

By Monitoring Desk

The U.S. dollar strengthened against major currencies on Wednesday as U.S. consumer prices rose by 0.2% last month, below the forecast of 0.3%.

Global trade tensions remained a focus as the European Union announced counter-tariffs on $28.39 billion worth of U.S. goods, effective in April. The move came in response to U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium that took effect the same day.

The dollar gained 0.55% against the Japanese yen, reaching 148.59 yen. It also strengthened 0.07% against the Swiss franc to 0.883 but remains lower against both currencies for the month.

The euro eased after hitting a five-month peak of $1.0947 on Tuesday, following Ukraine’s statement that it supported Washington’s proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia. The Kremlin stated it was waiting for further details from the U.S. The euro was last up 0.27% at $1.0889 and has gained nearly 5% against the dollar so far in March.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.22% to 103.68, breaking a seven-session losing streak.

The Bank of Canada cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.75%, citing economic risks from U.S. tariffs. Hours after announcing a plan to double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium to 50%, U.S. President Donald Trump walked back the decision. A Canadian official also dropped plans for a 25% surcharge on electricity.

The U.S. dollar weakened against the Canadian dollar, trading down 0.14% to C$1.44 per dollar. It is down 0.36% against the loonie in March.

The British pound eased after reaching a four-month high of $1.2990 earlier in the session. It was last down 0.13% at $1.2930.

Previous article
Puma to cut 500 jobs worldwide amid cost-reduction efforts
Next article
Oil prices rise 2% on lower-than-expected U.S. stockpiles
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Canada, EU Retaliate with Counter Tariffs Against U.S.

Canada will impose $22 billion in countermeasures, while the EU plans $28 billion in tariffs on U.S. goods next month

U.S. Implements increased tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports

Walmart, Beijing officials talk price reductions on Chinese goods

Amazon, Google support nuclear plan to triple energy output

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.