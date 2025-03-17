Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

BMW to integrate Huawei smart-connect system into its China-made cars in 2026

By Reuters

BEIJING: BMW Group will integrate Huawei HiCar, the Chinese tech conglomerate’s car mobile app connecting devices with vehicles, into its locally produced new models in 2026, the German automaker said on Monday.

BMW is teaming up with Huawei to develop smart applications based on the Harmony operating system for drivers of its vehicles using the tech conglomerate’s devices in China, according to a company statement.

The German automaker is working with its suppliers to achieve more “cross-cycle” cooperation and “promote the deep integration of local Chinese (partners) into BMW’s global innovation system,” the statement added.

Previous article
FinMin reviews NHP Policy 2025-26
Next article
Fed officials prepare to lay down marker on impact of Trump policies
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

AstraZeneca to buy EsoBiotec for up to $1 billion

Drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday it will buy biotechnology firm EsoBiotec for up to $1 billion. EsoBiotec’s Engineered NanoBody Lentiviral (ENaBL) platform can genetically modify...

Fed officials prepare to lay down marker on impact of Trump policies

FinMin reviews NHP Policy 2025-26

Industrial production falls by 1.78% in 7 months

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.