Transporters’ strike disrupts cargo movement at Karachi port

Trade associations warn of escalating challenges to exports amid transporters' strike, with perishable goods at larger risk

By Monitoring Desk

The Transporters of Goods Association (TGA) has escalated its strike at Karachi ports, effectively halting the movement of cargo between factories and seaports nationwide. 

According to media reports, the strike, which entered its fourth day on Friday, is exacerbating challenges for businesses, with the potential for significant losses in perishable goods and growing demurrage charges in US dollars on cargo.

The strike was prompted by a dispute between transporters and the Sindh government over vehicle fitness issues, with the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) confirming that the port authorities were not involved. 

Transporters are demanding a six-month period to address concerns regarding vehicle fitness certificates, repairs to heavy vehicles, and the installation of cameras.

Jawed Bilwani, President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), voiced concern that the ongoing strike would compound the difficulties in meeting Pakistan’s export targets. He urged the relevant authorities to take immediate action to resolve the situation and restore normal business operations.

The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) reported that the initial days of the strike had a partial impact on cargo movement, but by Thursday, transporters had completely ceased cargo movement, having secured support from other transport associations. 

With around 10,000 containers being transported daily within Karachi and across the country, the strike is already causing significant congestion at the ports. 

