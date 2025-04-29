Sign inSubscribe
$6.4bn Reko Diq mining agreement expected next month

Deal finalisation to unlock $3bn in global inflows for Pakistan

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD, April 29: The long-awaited signing of the $6.4 billion Reko Diq mining agreement is expected next month, with final arrangements underway for loan facilities from key international financiers including the US and UK EXIM Banks, the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank.

The financial structure also includes contributions from both the federal and Balochistan governments. Of the total project cost, Pakistan’s federal government will contribute $3.4 billion, with $1.7 billion of that amount attributable to Balochistan through the Petroleum Division’s allocation.

Following financial closure, expected shortly after the deal’s signing, global investment inflows of around $3 billion are anticipated. Production at the Reko Diq site is expected to commence roughly three years after financial closure.

In the first year of production, combined revenues for the federal and provincial governments are projected to reach $3 billion, offering a substantial boost to national and regional fiscal accounts.

Located in Balochistan, Reko Diq is one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper and gold deposits. Its revival is being hailed as a pivotal step toward enhancing foreign direct investment and revitalising Pakistan’s mining sector.

