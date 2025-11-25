Sugar retail prices climb to Rs215 per kg despite start of crushing season

Sugar prices in the city continued their upward trend this week, with retailers selling the commodity for Rs210–215 per kg despite the ongoing sugarcane crushing season, which typically helps stabilise supplies.

Wholesale markets reported two active price tiers: imported superfine sugar at Rs180 per kg and locally produced thick-crystal sugar at Rs204 per kg, or Rs10,200 per 50kg bag.

Weekly Sensitive Price Index (SPI) data showed Karachi’s sugar prices rising to Rs195–200 per kg for the week ending November 20, compared to Rs185–195 recorded on November 13. Official wholesale and retail rates notified by the Karachi Commissioner on September 17, Rs174 and Rs177 per kg, remain unchanged but are not reflected in market transactions.

Karachi Wholesalers Grocers Association (KWGA) chairman Rauf Ibrahim confirmed retail sales at Rs210–215 per kg. He said the continuation of price increases during the crushing season was unexpected, as millers had yet to resume adequate deliveries to wholesalers.

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA), however, linked the latest surge to the shutdown of the Federal Board of Revenue’s sales tracking portal, restrictions on inter-provincial movement and mandated sales through government-authorised dealers.

In a statement, a PSMA spokesperson said the industry had cautioned authorities that the portal closure would reduce market supply and elevate prices.

The spokesperson also claimed that restrictions in Sindh were aimed at ensuring the sale of imported sugar stationed at Karachi Port before allowing locally produced sugar into the supply chain. He added that administrative curbs had caused supply disruptions for which mills were not responsible.

In Punjab, mills continued to face directives to sell sugar only through government-designated dealers, who were allegedly setting higher market prices. The association stated that the start of crushing operations nationwide should ease the supply situation once fresh stocks reach markets.

The PSMA urged the government to lift limits on inter-provincial movement, arguing that such restrictions prevent uniform pricing and hamper availability across regions.