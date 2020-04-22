SBP relaxes its loan scheme to facilitate small businesses

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has added further incentives to its recently introduced temporary scheme for businesses to get loans from banks and not layoff their workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement issued by the central bank on Wednesday.
These additional incentives include new relaxations for SMEs and a reduction in end-user rate, among others, according to Circular Letter No. 07, released by the SBP’s Infrastructure, Housing and SME Housing department to presidents of all banks and Islamic finance institutions. The new additions are effective from today.
The additions will affect the SBP scheme issued on April 10, called the ‘Refinance Scheme for Payment of Wages and Salaries to the Workers and Employees of Business Concerns’. That scheme provided financing for wages and salaries expenses for three months from April to June 2020, for those businesses which do not layoff their employees for those three months.
First, in an effort to incentivise tax paying businesses, the SBP has reduced the mark up rate for them to 3pc, which was set at 4pc earlier. The SBP will also provide refinance to banks at 0pc. This also increases the gap between the rates charged to active taxpayer and the non-tax payers businesses, as the latter can be charged an end user markup rate of up to 5pc.
Second, the SBP has now allowed banks to provide financing against corporate guarantees of companies in value, or based on the supply chain relationship with borrowers. This relaxation was included after SMEs, including vendors and distributors, were having trouble providing collateral.
SMEs can apply for the financing on a simplified loan application form prescribed by SBP for this scheme. Banks have also been encouraged to take clean exposure (or facilities secured solely against borrowers’ personal guarantees) on an SME borrower for up to Rs5 million.
Businesses can now avail the loan from any bank, and they will not be limited to availing loans from the bank that manages their payroll.
Banks have also been allowed to open accounts to disburse wages on information provided by the employers along with an undertaking stating that these persons are bonafide employees. Banks will have to ensure verification of the employees using NADRA before activating accounts. These accounts can only be used for salary disbursement and withdrawals.
Businesses can now also get reimbursement of salaries for the month of April 2020 that have already been disbursed through their own sources, provided they applied for financing under the scheme before disbursement, and the same is subsequently approved by the banks.
The banks’ exposure under the scheme has been exempted from the per-party or the per-group exposure limits, which will allow them to lend to borrowers that have exhausted their exposure limits.
i want a buissness loan 70 t0 80 lack .. for improve my buisness ,,
this loakdown make me so week financaially…
i have my own buisness till 9 yaers.. in lahore
kindly guide me witch bank you refer me….
adnan lahore 03009601827
Salam sir lockdown sa mera 20 lakhka noqsan howa ha shop ka meri garments ke shop ha 10 saal sa plz muja 20 lakh ka karza den mera koi asra ni ha Allah k siwa apsa madad mang raha hun muja apni family k leya boht kuch krna ha plz ap help kr k bina sood k karza da den
Maen apna karobaar karna cahta hon agar mujhy 5 lakh ka Lon mily ga
03042946531
Asghar ali
I want loan of 30 to 35 lakhs to support my business extremely.
Me apna karobar krna chahta ho plz sir muje 5lakh ka lone dedijye sir allah k siwa mera koi madad gar ni march se me bht preshan ho plz sir meri job b khtm ho gai he plz sir meri help kr d8jye plz plz plz 03212852818
Reply me
I want 5 lakh lone for basnis please help me
I want a business loan 7 t0 10 lack .. for improve my business ,,
this lockdown make me so week financaially…
i have my own business since last 5 years.. in karachi
kindly guide me which bank you refer me.
M.javed 0300-4264648
Karachi .
I want a business loan 6 millions to10 millions. for improve my business ,,
this lockdown make me so week financaially…
i have my own business since last 14 years.. in karachi
kindly guide me which bank you refer me.
Please Contact me: 03032666611
Sir asslum alikum mary name noman hu ma Punjab se hu mary choti se duhkna khenwala ma Sir muj 1000000lak karza chya 03098246041ya mary jazzchs numbers han
Aoa! I want to business loan 6 millions to10 millions. for improving my business setup ,,
this corona virus make me so week financaially.&
i have my own business since last 14 years.. in karachi sindh.
kindly guide me which bank you refer me.
plz contact ,Imdad ali 0303-2666611..thanks
Aoa . I want a business loan 1million for save my business please help me and guide me in Wich Bank suitable for me thanks
Muhammad Azher saeed 03006013896
AOA i want load for my business due to corona my business is very upset i need 3 million
I live in Sargodha
Sir muje apna kaam krne k liye loan ki zrorat hai muje 200000 ki zrorat hai maira itny se kaam chal jaye ga
I want to business loan 5 to 10 millions far save my business week my financialy position please help and guidance
300000loan
me loan 1karor im busnees 03008014147
Sir mujy 500000 chahy apny karobar ko stand krny k ly plz help me
bulders loan busness chahia 10000000
I want business loan 10 million
I want a business loan 8 to 10 laks this lock down really damage
My business so pls help me keep starting my business again
Dear sir
I want to get small business loan only 5 million .03122735118
5 million chahiey
Aoa I want a business loan 15 to 20 laks for improve my bussines this lock down really damage
My business so pls help me keep maintain my business
Me apna karobar krna chahta ho plz sir muje 5lakh ka lone dedijye sir allah k siwa mera koi madad gar ni march se me bht preshan ho plz sir meri job b khtm ho gai he plz sir meri help kr d8jye plz plz plz 03212852818
i want 5 M MOB.03009230355
i want 5 M MOB.03009230355
I was doing job in UBL as BM and got 1.5 M home loan facility. After five years my remaining
amount is 1.2 M. Then I have resigned from UBL and joined MCB in nov.2018.
MCB shown his letter to adjust my home loan but after six month, not adjusted that,
So I have resigned MCB in april 2019, MCB Local managment is very cheap and very bad. .Now I M jobless , Now I want to start my business and pay my loan. Please give me business loan or give me Speciall Relaxation UBL staff loan. They are calling me daily and want to go in court.My home market rate is 5 M, and I M defaulter of 1.2 M. Please give me one year time that I can sale it easily and pay to bank. Help me in that situation.
Hi , I want 20 coror for property business , please guide me and approved my Loan , hope you will fourther contact with me ,
This is not Easy financing
Only State Bank work on Rozgar refinance scheme for Salary Staff through bank in Pakistan
They offer Salary of 6 Months for
Staff
If you want financing from Local bank then Contact me
0300-22000048
0300-2200048
I want busines loan 25 lakh because I can start my new busines soo plz help me
Contact no. 03487809319
I need 150 million loan against my house . Need to pledge my home and need loan. Please guide me. [email protected]
If you are a proper business man running business Since 3 years then Apply in local bank for Finance
If you need from local Bank contact me 0300-2200048
Hi.i want 4M loan for my new business. Hope u reply mee soon.
Contact mee 03223030798
Aoa need a 1000000 for expand my bussiness covid 19 effected badly
LOn.chahiye
250000
Kindly reply me
I want a business loan 15 to 20 laks this lock down really damage
My business so pls help me keep establish mu business
Assalam o alikum , i want to loan for my busiines sport 5Million,
my own construction company , plz sport me, and suggest how to apply Loan . my contact number is +92 304 4121701
Asslamualikum , I want loan of 1 million .. this lockdown make me so week. I am much worried as i am young and can’t bear that my business not becoming so well due to covid 19
Kindly, do the needful Thankyou.
I wanna have loan because I want to start my own business I am doing job but iam not satify with my job so please give me for doing business
I Need 100000 Load For Small Business
I Need 100000 Load For Small Business
i want a buissness loan 50 t0 80 lac .. for improve my buisness ,,
this loakdown make me so weak financaially…
i have my own buisness till 9 years.. My business is pin nuts in bannu kpk to islamabad karachi lahore.company name Adnan &co
kindly guide me witch bank you refer me….
Muhammad Adnan. cell 03005209993
Aslam o alakum
Sir
Meri milk shop Hy lockdown ke waja sy kafi nuqsan howa Hy mujhy 500000 Ka loan chahye takeh main apna karobar set kr sakoon
Thank
faiyaz
03017300560
I lack rupees ka laon chahye bagyr sodd Krazy Wala
Sir,I am jamshad iqbal from sargodha.and have electronics business.beacuse of covid 19 my shop closes last three months.i need loan amount 3500000 to 4500000.
Respected , SBP
I have to apply personal loan facility due to in law and order situation in Covid-19 i Need just 300K and I Can’t manage all situation on day by day my loans and bills are increases , i have many cash flow problem so please contact me and support me.
Name : Shahzaib Zafar
Cell # : 03452782175
Aoa I want a business loan 30 to 35 laks for improve my bussines this lock down really damage
My business so plz help me keep maintain Nadeem iqbal 03334857555
I AM AWAIS SUPPORT MY BUSINESS 20 LAC PLZ HEIP ME
Kindly help me I want 10 lac loan
Mujhe apne karobar ke lye 15 million ki zarorat he mujhe guaid Karen lown kese mile agr na Mila to humari 120 lebur berozgar ho Jaye gi JazzakAllah!!
Salam sir ma Nadra mera aik school Hai OS k lie loan chahye… Plz reply Laxmi kary…
Salam sir ma Nadra mera aik school Hai OS k lie loan chahye… Plz reply Laxmi kary…1 caror chahye sir..
I want loan of 5 to 7 lac for busniess plz help me
Ume farwa
Why you want any perpos contect on this 03046932914 mr attif
Mujy apny business k ly 10 se 15 lakh chahey loan. Kia proses hota he
I want 50 lac for my business
i want 50 lac for my business of u fone frenchise
Sir I have no Mony’s I open the office Karachi city you give me small loans
Aoa Sir l need a loan of 10million rupees for saving my buisness I will be very thankful to you for your guidance 03015531476
I need a 2 billion loan for a business ,, you interested cntct me
I need a 2 million loan for a business you interested contact me
03029195094
I have 20 lac for business plz tell me how i get loan
kinfly inform about loan for business
I want to 6 to 7 lakes for improve my business
03033923633
Sir l need a loan of 1million rupees for saving my buisness I will be very thankful to you for your guidance 03175655520
sir i need of 2 lakh se 5 lakh rupees for improve my buisness 03000068210
Hi good evening I am jahangir james and I am related to medical and also doing medical instruments busines. Actually I want whole information about little business loan
I wantt a buissness loan 5 t0 8 lac .. for improve my buisness ,,
this loakdown make me so weak financaially…
i have my own small buisness of mobile repairing till 9 years.. My business in hall road lahore. Shop name RIZWAN LINKS MOBILE REPAIRING LAB
kindly guide me wIch bank you refer me….
Rizwan siddiq 03144028077
Please please guide me or help me
i need loan 1 million my business is ditrb badly due to lockdown i was paid my workers salary now plese help us gov pk.
I need loan 10 million to 15 million for improvement my business
Aoa sir mje apna business karna h mje 15 se 20 lac tk ka loan chahie plz sir meri hlep karn
Sir lackdown ki waja sy mera business lose howa hai muje us k liye 10 lackh rupe chahye.
Muhtram janab lock down ki Waja sy karobar khatam ho gaya hy jo pasy thy katam ho Gaye hy hamari koi madad nhi mile mahar bani kark mujhy bina sodh ka 5 lakhe ka Lon deya jae buht maharbani RABTA 03123515506 THANKU
ASSLAM O ALIKUM. Sir main new busines start karna cahta koi mughy 20 lackh tk ka karza Dy sakta Hy bina sood k . Mera contact number 03076659780
Sir lon apply did Why isn’t that approved sir
Sir lon apply Mera transport ka business hai bhot lose hogya hai lockdown ki waja se main is business ko barana chahta ho 1c.r ka loan chahye plz sir contact number 03463314817
Sir m ap na krobar krna chta hon muj Lon chy plzzzzzzzzzz 5oo,ooo chy mianwali se Hun
SIR Me I WANT TO BECOME A BUSSINESS MAN ME APNA BIG BUSSINESS KARNA CHAHTA HO PLEASE MUJHE 500.000 LOAN DIJIA MY ACCOUNT NAME JAMSHEDMARDANI5 PHONE. 03472839702
I Need To 2 Million For Start New Business & Want To Bright Feature Beacuse I have not financially Support
Mobile No: 03123578100
I need loan for my business please contact me 03215111060 i have beauty salon i have to open ladies gym thats why i need 1.5 million because of lock down parlor is not running well thats why i want to extend it. I have place to open gym and i also paid rent for this empty place in parlor. Thanks
Assalam.o.alaikum sir/mam
How are you my name is Qazi Usman from Lahore I need a money start a new business and plzzz help as please sir/mam
Hello sir mujhey apni shop k leye 5 lac chaye hain plz help me
5000000 lac loan for business help please
5000000 loan for business help me my business is destroy for Corona viris
Sir salam mujy 5lak loan chaiyi mera karyna sotare hi mi apiny karobar ko barna chata ho mera nam ayaz ullah hi mi zila swabi say ho yi mera mobile nomber hi. 03464500691
Sir salam mujy 5lak ka loan chaiyi mera karyna sotare hi please help me mi apny karobar ko. Barna chata ho app mery madad kagijy yi mera nomber 03464500691 zila swabi
Assalam O Alikum: I am Zulifqar Ahmad from District Bahawalnagar . I am owner of Garments shop and this lock down and overall crisis has really affected me . So I want to get loan of 8 lack to 10 lack. Kindly contact me:
03346918527
Thanks
I am Gulwali
Sir mujy karobar k liy 5lack loan chaiy
Please help me
Thanks sir
Jamil from Karachi government job need loan
03010088288
Sir
I want loan 5 lakh.
As Salam u alaikum.. I want to make my own business. I have 20 years of experience I. Coustmer services. I need a loan.. 1000000.. Please help me if you can. Salam.. Regards.
Mujhy karobar k liye 10 lac ka loan chaye mil sakta h to contact me 03177779777
A.slam mujhy karobar k liye 10 lakh chaye
Muhammad javed islamabad
03015161200
Plss halp meeeeeee
A .slam Mujhy karobar k liye 15 lack loan chaye.1 sal k liye ,magar jis par extra charges nahie .my content number 03445352497 ,03359820037
I need loan sir please help me i am start new business
Me apna karobar krna chahta ho plz sir muje 5lakh ka lone dedijye sir allah k siwa mera koi madad gar ni march se me bht preshan ho plz sir meri job b khtm ho gai he plz sir meri help kr d8jye plz plz plz 03212852818
Apply for loan 100000
Sir I need load 50 lac for support my trading business.
Contact Num: 03334190602
need loan please help me
0334-1843780
Sir mujhy apny karobar ke liy 500000 chahiy.
Rebuild your worth. My wife and I really appreciated all the information provided to us, And the way the professionals at Henry Ajala Loan Firm, treated us with dignity. They really helped us make the right decision, and I would definitely recommend them to anyone drain out of fund and going through difficult times because of debt. What is your situation.?
Dr. Sergey
Sir muiay apnay kam k lya 200000 chahya
Find Grants & Benefits Here, What is your situation?
My wife and I really appreciated all the information provided to us, And the way the professionals at Henry Ajala Loan Firm, treated us with dignity. They really helped us make the right decision, and I would definitely recommend them to anyone drain out of fund and going through difficult times because of debt.
Business capital and personal loan available.
As salam o aalaikum I am Habib ur rehman from karachi Sir/Madum! Mujhe apne business automotive parts manufectring ki mass production k ley 80 lakh lagane k bad 50 lakh pak ruppy ka intrest free loan chahey. business me 50 lakh per profit and loss main partner bana sakta hun sood nahen de sakta pls! Thank’s!
As Salam o Aalaikum! I am Habib ur rehman from karachi Sir/Madum! Mujhe apne business automotive parts manufectring ki mass production k ley 80 Lakh lagane k bad 50 Lakh Pak ruppy ka intrest free loan chahiey. business me 50 Lakh per profit and loss mey main partner to bana sakta hun sood nahen de sakta pls! Thank’s!
my cell No. 03002717671
I required 50 lacs to improve my business arshad ali
Aaslam-0-aalkum
Sir mujhy kuch paisyo chahiye mery bohat bury halat hen. me har Taraf se Paryshan hun meri madat kar den ape ka bohot eshan ho ga mery pe. Mujhy qarzdaro ne bohot bezat kiya hua hy. Allah janta hy subha se me ne kuch nhi khaya hy din me aik waqat ka khana khaty hun. Me ab kisi se khane pene ko kuch bhi mango tu log mujhy tans marty hen ke itna bara insan ho kar logo se garz manta hy ab tu mujhy marty alag our gailya tak dety hen. Allah pak ka waste by me hath jorta gun mujhy kuch paisy de do tak me logo ko un me paisy izat se wapis kar ke. Anna khud ka kuch kam kaj kar sakhun.
Me khud aik impoter & Expoter hun me ne aik sal se kuch kam kaj nhi kiya yahan tak ke me ne apna office tak band kar dia hy. Me apne works ki salry tak nhi de saka. jaldi se meri madat kary Allah ke wasty may cell no 03212300831 NiC no 42201-5027413-1 Sir Aje me khud ye khene no majbor hun ke mery no sadaq kherarat ya zakat tak we do me aye is had majbor ho Chuka hun.
Muhammad Shahid.
DUA ENTERPRISE
impoter & Expoter
03212300831
03212373924
Asalam o alikum sir muja loan ki zarort hai bussnis k liya 20 lak please