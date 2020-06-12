Sign inSubscribe
ECONOMY

Rs23.2bn earmarked for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission under PSDP 2020-21

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has earmarked Rs23.29 billion for 18 ongoing and one new scheme of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

As per the details, the government has allocated Rs23 billion for the ongoing schemes and Rs200 million for one new scheme.

Among major ongoing schemes, Rs18 billion has been earmarked for Karachi Coastal Power Project (Unit 1 and 2), Rs1.5 billion for Pakistan Research Reactor-III (10MW upgradable to 20MW) and Rs1.23 billion for ‘Upgradation of Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital-NORI’ (AECH-NORI).

Similarly, an amount of Rs600 million has been allocated for the National Electronics Complex of Pakistan, Rs500 million for Gujranwala Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy (Phase-II), Rs280 million for Gilgit Institute of Nuclear Medicine, Oncology and Radiotherapy and Rs140 million each for Reconnaissance Survey of Mineral Resources and Detailed Exploration of Uranium (Phase IX) Dera Ghazi Khan.

Furthermore, one new project titled ‘Detailed Exploration of Uranium Resources in Bannu Basin and Kohat Plateau (Phase-IV)’ received an allocation of Rs200 million.

