IESCO refutes report claiming Power Division’s involvement in company issues

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday refuted a report which claimed that the Power Division has been “trying to transfer its favoured candidates to important positions at IESCO”.
In a clarification issued on Monday, the power company stated, “IESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) did not give any statement regarding involvement of Ministry of Energy Power Division in IESCO’s issues and unnecessary pressure regarding transfer and posting of corrupt officials [in IESCO].
“The purpose of the written letter was only to get the approval of the posting of Ashan Zaman as Xen Civil.”
Earlier on August 15, this scribe had reported that IESCO CEO Shahid Iqbal Chaudhry had alleged that the Power Division has been trying to transfer its favoured candidates to important positions at IESCO despite a ban on postings.
The report added that the Power Division had directed the IESCO CEO to transfer an official who is allegedly involved in corruption.
It further said that the IESCO CEO was perturbed over transfer/posting of Ahsan Zaman in IESCO due to which he had written a letter to Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) managing director asking approval of transfer/posting orders.
Very well written. Mr Ahsan Zaman Khan is one on the most compitent and straightforward officer. The work in his era is unmatchable. Very kind on pakistan today profit that it took its statement back and clearified the allegation on this officer.
Nothing wrong with that statement but Problem is, CEO IESCO Shahid Iqbal Chaudhry’s appointment in IESCO is a big question mark over credibility of PTI’s government, Shahid Iqbal Chaudhry is one of the most corrupt person in IESCO History, many mega Corruption Scams at his credit. He was appointed through Political influence by sitting government, having close nexus with powerful federal Minister and some senior party leadership from Multan…. Shahid Iqbal Chaudhry CEO IESCO, given free hands for looting supree.
From last few days very bad attitude from Pindy gheb wapda specially mid night every day 5 mint power supply on 5 mint off even we can’t run generator
They want playing with us
Ussaly this game start 11pm to 3am plz stop this attitude