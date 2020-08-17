IESCO refutes report claiming Power Division’s involvement in company issues

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday refuted a report which claimed that the Power Division has been “trying to transfer its favoured candidates to important positions at IESCO”.

In a clarification issued on Monday, the power company stated, “IESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) did not give any statement regarding involvement of Ministry of Energy Power Division in IESCO’s issues and unnecessary pressure regarding transfer and posting of corrupt officials [in IESCO].

“The purpose of the written letter was only to get the approval of the posting of Ashan Zaman as Xen Civil.”

Earlier on August 15, this scribe had reported that IESCO CEO Shahid Iqbal Chaudhry had alleged that the Power Division has been trying to transfer its favoured candidates to important positions at IESCO despite a ban on postings.

The report added that the Power Division had directed the IESCO CEO to transfer an official who is allegedly involved in corruption.

It further said that the IESCO CEO was perturbed over transfer/posting of Ahsan Zaman in IESCO due to which he had written a letter to Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) managing director asking approval of transfer/posting orders.