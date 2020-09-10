For overseas Pakistanis’ ease, HBL launches ebanc ‘Roshan Digital Account’

KARACHI: HBL launches the ‘Roshan Digital Account’, an initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The ebanc‘Roshan Digital Account’ is an innovative product that will enable overseas Pakistanis to open a HBL account from anywhere in the world, digitally, without visiting a branch. Through the opening of this digital account, overseas Pakistanis will now be able to send remittances back home to their families in a hassle-free manner allowing them to conduct everyday bank transactions with ease from wherever they may be.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO, HBL, commented on the ebanc‘Roshan Digital Account’ launch “HBL is fast digitalizing its products and processes to help its customers lead hassle-free lives. Incoming remittances are a key component of Pakistan’s economy and ebanc‘Roshan Digital Account will play its part in the growth and adoption of these digital financial solutions to support the country.”