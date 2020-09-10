Sign inSubscribe
For overseas Pakistanis’ ease, HBL launches ebanc ‘Roshan Digital Account’

By press release

KARACHI: HBL launches the ‘Roshan Digital Account’, an initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The ebanc‘Roshan Digital Account’ is an innovative product that will enable overseas Pakistanis to open a HBL account from anywhere in the world, digitally, without visiting a branch. Through the opening of this digital account, overseas Pakistanis will now be able to send remittances back home to their families in a hassle-free manner allowing them to conduct everyday bank transactions with ease from wherever they may be.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO, HBL, commented on the ebanc‘Roshan Digital Account’ launch “HBL is fast digitalizing its products and processes to help its customers lead hassle-free lives. Incoming remittances are a key component of Pakistan’s economy and ebanc‘Roshan Digital Account will play its part in the growth and adoption of these digital financial solutions to support the country.”

3 COMMENTS

  1. I live abroad and I have already my personal account in HBL Karachi.
    I want to open a joint account for me and my wife from abroad.
    when can I open it digitally let me know if it’s possible from now kindly send me the link or webpage?

  3. I live abroad in united kingdom. I have tried to open my account several months ago. I have to wait at least 5 months and applied twice to open my account. Finally my account opened after 6 months. Now I am trying to get my online banking details . Again waiting for three months but still didnt get my online banking details. Tried to contact the bank several times but everytime the says my details has been forwarded to online department. Now I am at the point where i dont want to keep this bank account. I have applied for meezan bank whic my account opens in two days and I am very happy with them. So I will not recommend any one to HBL unless you have lots of time and patience .

