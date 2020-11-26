Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP govt to create eight new tourist zones

Avatar
By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Culture and Tourism Authority has approved the creation of eight new tourists’ zones to promote tourism in the province.

The sites were approved by KP Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan while a preliminary survey of these places has also been completed.

According to sources, the development of the new zones is being done under the KP Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) project in collaboration with the World Bank (WB) whereas the eight locations identified for Integrated Eco-Friendly Tourism Zones include Kalash Valley in Lower Chitral, Shahi and Bin Shahi in Lower Dir, Jarogudra in Swat, Marggoz Dak Sar in Buner, Elm in Buner and Mahabanrr in Buner and Sereen and Munawar valley in Mansehra.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) Managing Director (MD) Kamran Afridi told Profit that the provincial government made the decision to reduce the load on heavily visited tourist destinations besides boosting tourism in general.

“The zone will also provide employment opportunities to thousands of people locally,” he added.

He further said that international level consultancy firms will complete the master planning report of zones by June 2021, after which the provincial government will advertise the projects.

Afridi said that the site of the new tourist zones would be equipped with a communication system, investment plan, hotel, rest houses, golf course, chairlift and parks.

According to sources, the zones will be presented to the provincial government after the master plans are finalised before being presented in the International Tourism Expo to attract foreign tourists and investment.

Previous articleBritain offers support to mitigate socio-economic impact of Covid-19
Next articlePunjab to assist Balochistan in setting up commercial courts
Avatar
Aziz Buneri

2 COMMENTS

  1. Kindly include sheikh badin/ kuram pull in lakki Marwat too,
    Their is numerous spots available in lakki marwat along Gambila river too. They just need minor developments,
    Sheikh badin was a famous visiting spot of Britishers till 1947,when temperature in surrounding is 44 sheikh badin is having 28-35,

  2. Discreet strategy needed to Progressively develop tourism.Safety and Security should be such, so that open demonstrations of Arms is minimised.Tourist get scared….
    Locals should be involved and should be Friendly with Tourists.
    Heritage and Gandhara civilisation can play pivotal role in enhancements of Tourists Zone.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt urged to impose long-delayed health tax

ISLAMABAD: Health and tobacco control activists have urged the government to take notice of the delay in implementation of the 'health tax' on tobacco...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bulls dominate PSX as benchmark index gains 316 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 316.62 points, with positive change of 0.69 per...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC to mull over five-year textile policy on Wednesday

LAHORE: A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet to be held on Wednesday is expected to discuss the Textile and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Budget deficit increases to Rs992b in 5MFY21

The federal budget deficit soared to nearly Rs1 trillion in the first five months of the current fiscal year (5MFY21), which was largely in...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt approves funds to establish cryptocurrency mining plant

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved funds for establishing a cryptocurrency mining plant after the province decided to hand out No Objection Certificates...
Read more
HEADLINES

Nine olive extraction plants installed under PSDP

ISLAMABAD: More than nine advanced oil extraction plants have been installed in the country to harness the increasing olive oil production on a commercial...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials PT

Trigger-happy police

Procedural controls required to prevent extrajudicial killings A judicial inquiry report on the senseless murder of 22-year-old Osama Satti on a main highway of...

Cabinet gives nod to duty, tax exemption of highspeed diesel

Affordable housing for public is a priority of govt: PM

Pakistan lodges protest with India over unabated ceasefire violations

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.