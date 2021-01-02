Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt finalising master plan for five new terminals at Port Qasim

Ahmad Ahmadani
By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Maritime Affairs is finalising the master plan for the establishment of five terminals on Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis to enhance container handling capacity at Port Qasim.

According to sources, the ministry would present the master plan before the Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for final approval as early as possible.

Sources said that the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) was in the process of appointing consultants for preparation of the master plan in order to incorporate changes made in the master plan since 2001 as well as future planning.”Firms have been shortlisted and cases were being presented to the Infrastructure Development Committee (IDC) of the PQA board in this regard.”

The PQA’s board had already approved the resolution to include the five new terminals in the existing master plan.

Earlier on December 24, 2020, the ECC of the Cabinet on had approved the proposed amendments in Port Qasim Authority (PQA) Master Plan under Section 10 and 11 of PQA Act, 1973 for establishing five new terminals, including two multipurpose cargo terminals and one integrated container terminal on BOT basis.

It is pertinent to mention here that Section 10 and 11 of PQA Act, 1973, provides that PQA shall prepare a master plan and phased master programme for the development of the port area whereas documents for the two shall be submitted to the federal government for final approval.

The PQA master plan was originally prepared by state-owned National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) for a period up to 2000 with the assistance of Swan Wooster Engineering Canada in 1975.

Previous articlePolitical appointments
Next articleTrade vision with Afghanistan, CARs to make Pakistan economic hub: Dawood
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is an investigative journalist. He can be reached at [email protected]

2 COMMENTS

  1. It’s very collective information regarding port Qasim, can you please elaborate how many terminal are in port Qasim and which type of private forms had owned that.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Tax reforms in tobacco sector imperative for revenue growth: SDPI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has relatively low taxes on cigarettes, which not only sabotages authorities' efforts of curbing the habit of smoking, but also leads to...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Hafeez Shaikh directs PC to present all privatisation plans within one week

ISLAMABAD: Finance and Revenue Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has directed the Privatization Commission to present the privatization/management contracts plan of all entities within...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

FBR appoints focal person to resolve cases worth Rs647bn in Sindh 

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed a focal person for early resolution of 5,160 cases worth Rs647 billion lying pending in...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Cabinet likely to assign additional charge of AEDB CEO tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is likely to assign the additional responsibility of chief executive officer of Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) to an officer from...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTCL awarded Rs3bn contracts to provide connectivity to interior Sindh 

ISLAMABAD: The Universal Service Fund (USF) has awarded contracts for two Optic Fiber Cable (OFC) projects, worth approximately Rs3 billion, to Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited...
Read more
Agriculture

Bank of Punjab, NCMCL join hands for EWR project to support farmers against storage of agri commodities

KARACHI: The Bank of Punjab (BoP) and Naymat Collateral Management Limited (NCMCL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the development of Electronic...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Interior minister grieves with Hazara community, vows justice

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday visited the protesting families of the 11 coal miners belonging to the minority Shia Hazara community who...

Tax reforms in tobacco sector imperative for revenue growth: SDPI

Gen Bajwa, Khalilzad discuss Afghan reconciliation process

Hafeez Shaikh directs PC to present all privatisation plans within one week

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.