Opinion PT

Oil smuggling

By Editor's Mail

Sana Baloch is a member of the Balochistan Provincial Assembly and former member of the National Assembly, in the Senate, of Pakistan. He is the senior researcher and MPA of Balochistan national party. He used to talk about the National Assembly regarding smuggling oil. He says in Balochistan eight percent of people are surviving due to this business. The government has directly forbidden those who are indulged with this business. He says, in Balochistan the ratio of unemployment is 86 percent where people don’t have three times the food to eat. Since, in Balochistan majorities of the roads conditions are uncertain. If the government has to consider this business illegal so through the negotiations solutions come out. Neither makes them unemployed. Most of the areas of Baluchistan are deprived from basic rights, no availability of electricity, gas, industries, machinery infrastructures and more. We never took the responsibility of those common masses, who are ignored fundamentally. After, 18th amendment the government needs to regulate the oil legally so they are never compelled to do so. Undoubtedly, the executive director directly addressed that the oil business is entirely illegal. The government needs to see the realities of Balochistan, even their masses can survive, if their food is snatched from their mouths. Sana says it is the 3rd time, discussed this issue. Why is the government so irresponsible? Further, in the world if something is wrong so they never make any ordinance, they used to take out the solution, nor make the masses in trouble. You need to overcome an issue with the table of sulation.
Waleed Lal
Turbat

