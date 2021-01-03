Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Pakistan urges UN to ensure release of detained Kashmiri activist

Avatar
By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called upon the United Nations to direct India to immediately release a woman rights activist and political leader from occupied Kashmir detained in a New Delhi prison.

Asiya Andrabi, 60, chief of a pro-freedom group Dukhtaran-i-Milat (Daughters of the Muslim Faith) was arrested in April 2018 on charges of involvement in a “conspiracy” to “severely destabilise the sovereignty and integrity of India”, along with two women associates.

In August, Andrabi, who also faces accusations of sedition and conspiracy to commit acts of terror, was shifted to the punishment or penitentiary ward of New Delhi’s notorious Tihar Jail, where prisoners face a strict schedule, including forced physical labour. Her family has expressed fears for her safety and health.

In a statement issued Sunday, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Pakistan has urged the UN secretary general António Guterres and the UN high commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet to seek Andrabi’s immediate release.

“It has been highlighted that Ms Andrabi’s life is in danger owing to imminent risk of persecutory conviction by a sham court on 18 January 2020,” the statement read.

It further stated that as a “champion of human rights and an ardent advocate of women empowerment, the Kashmiri leader has worked tirelessly for social reforms and realisation of fundamental freedoms for the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for over four decades”.

“She founded an organisation called the Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), one of the biggest women rights organisations in IIOJK, working on women’s education, empowerment, well-being and protection — especially against sexual violence and abuse at the hands of Indian occupation forces.”

The statement maintained that Andrabi has remained under on and off “illegal and inhuman incarceration for over 15 years on fabricated charges under draconian laws aimed at further perpetuating India’s illegal occupation of IIOJK through brutalisation of the Kashmiri people”.

“The Indian authorities have now put Andrabi on trial on trumped-up charges, deliberately accelerated the trial, and set aside due process, reflecting malicious intent with clear indications of looming judicial murder.”

“India’s blatant attempts to portray the legitimate Kashmiri struggle as “terrorism”, and to prosecute its leaders through concocted cases, is a clear violation of the UN Charter, UN Security Council and UN General Assembly resolutions, and international human rights and humanitarian law,” the spokesperson asserted.

“Pakistan has called upon the United Nations to urge India to drop all fabricated charges against Ms Andrabi, her husband and her associates, and provide them complete legal protections, including the right to a free and fair trial; release all detainees, especially political prisoners and human rights defenders in IIOJK; repeal draconian laws such as AFSPA, PSA, and UAPA; allow UN-supervised investigations into cases of extra-judicial executions and other serious and systematic human rights violations; and fully implement all recommendations of the two Kashmir reports of OHCHR, including the establishment of a UN Commission of Inquiry.”

Previous articleYet another cylinder explosion injures four of family
Next articlePIA resumes flight operations to Saudi Arabia
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PIA resumes flight operations to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday announced to resume flight operations to Saudi Arabia two weeks after the Kingdom closed its borders...
Read more
NATIONAL

Militants gun down 11 labourers in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least 11 coal miners were killed in the Mach town of Balochistan's Bolan district early Sunday morning after militants abducted them and...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM’s plan to attack institutions an indecent attitude: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that it is an indecent attitude of the opposition parties to attack national institutions...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coronavirus kills 80 more, infects 2184 others in a day: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 82 more lives and caused 2,184 new infections during the last 24 hours, said the National Command and Operation...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM bosses agree to throw hats in Senate race

- Opposition Alliance decides to tender resignations only as last option - PDM to start public mobilisation as weather situation improves ISLAMABAD: The top leaders of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rana Sanaullah’s drug indictment deferred

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court in Lahore deferred the indictment of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in a drugs recovery case on...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Jamieson takes five to blunt Azhar’s battling 93

CHRISTCHURCH: Kyle Jamieson took a five-wicket haul as New Zealand bowled out Pakistan for 297, anchored by a sterling 93 from Azhar Ali on...

Militants gun down 11 labourers in Balochistan

India okays AstraZeneca and local Covid-19 vaccines

After pardon, Blackwater guard defiant: ‘I acted correctly’

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.