Yet another cylinder explosion injures four of family

PESHAWAR: Four people including two women and a child received burnt when a cylinder exploded inside a house in Yakatoot bazaar of Peshawar, Rescue 1122 officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to initial reports, the cylinder exploded with a big bang, injuring four of the family.

Soon after the explosion, a fire broke out in a house, rescue officials said.

The firefighters and four ambulances rushed to the spot and started rescue operations.

The injured were shifted to the nearby hospital in an ambulance. The firefighters were successful in quenching the fire.