Sign inSubscribe
CITY

Four cops held for opening fire at vehicle, killing man

Avatar
By TLTP

PESHAWAR: Four cops were arrested for killing a man during an incident in the provincial capital.

According to details, the incident was occurred on last Sunday, when the cops opened fire on a vehicle for neglecting the police signal near Badh Bir area. Riaz, a levies personnel, was wounded in the incident. He was taken to a nearby hospital before he succumbed to his injuries.

It is pertinent to mention that such incidents occur frequently in the country and raise questions over the training of security officials to deal with such situations.

In a similar case in the federal capital on last Saturday, the five officials of Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) were arrested for opening fire on a vehicle and killing a youth in Islamabad. The firing incident was reported in Islamabad’s G-10 area, where the security officials shot multiple fires on a ‘suspicious’ vehicle after allegedly trying to stop the driver many times.

Police told the media that the officials followed a suspicious vehicle with tinted glasses and tried to stop it many times.

Previous articleSave Cricket
Next articlePakistan removes all visa restrictions for Bangladeshis
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

PESHAWAR

Yet another cylinder explosion injures four of family

PESHAWAR: Four people, including two women and a child, were burnt when a cylinder exploded inside a house in Yakatoot bazaar of Peshawar, Rescue...
Read more
ECONOMY

Food inflation on the rise despite reduction in POL prices

PESHAWAR: The prices of edible items remain high in provincial capital despite a record cut in oil prices and declining international rates of pulses,...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Visit your bank before 1:30pm; timings in June similar to Ramzan

Office hours for all banks across Pakistan are till 4:30pm, business hours for public dealings are till 1:30pm for some banks
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.