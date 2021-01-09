Sign inSubscribe
Opinion PT

Save Cricket

Avatar
By Editor's Mail

Pakistan’s Performance on the tour of New Zealand has given birth to a new debate, once again the Technicality of our batting order, the ability of the coach, and the selection process of the team has been called into question by former cricketers and sports analysts.
Before the start of the tour, Pakistan Team was stuck by a huge below when in-form and probably the most reliable batsman of Pakistan in current times Babar Azam got injured. Babers injury exposed Pakistan,s frail Batting order in tough batting conditions
Shadab who replaced Baber as a captain was unable to deal with challenges that our team usually faces on away tours, besides that he could not find a match-winning combination. Hyder Ali and Khushdil Shah who were being glorified on the basis of their performance in PSL struggled with their batting technique on bouncing and seeming tracks. The poor fielding during the T-20 series as well as Test Series further added to our miseries.
It seems that we are no more a good test side ever since the retirement of Younis Khan and Misbahul-Haq, even under the captaincy of Sarfaraz we Struggled during the Test Matches, and it is the area that needs special concentration.
The Poor Show in New Zealand must have shaken the Minds of PCB officials and it is high time to take heedful steps so that cricket may not face hockey-like downfall in future.
Kamran Khamiso Khawaja
Sujawal

Previous articleEhsaas survey in South Waziristan
Next articleFour cops held for opening fire at vehicle, killing man
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters PT

Ehsaas survey in South Waziristan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar on . Saturday launched Ehsaas National Socio-economic Registry...
Read more
Letters PT

Thinking long-term

One often thinks why our leaders dupe the public by promising to change the destiny of the poor and transforming the country into one...
Read more
Letters PT

A visit at last

Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Quetta on Saturday where he met with the families of the slain coal miners – killed on Jan 3...
Read more
Comment PT

Pakistan’s soft underbelly

Hazaras targeted again in unstable Balochistan He will not be blackmailed by the hapless Hazara community demanding that they will only bury their slain...
Read more
Comment PT

The failed coup

What the attempted coup in the US can teach us What just happened in the USA when supporters of Donald Trump attacked the...
Read more
Comment PT

Times like none before

So vile, so wicked, yet so common “We are living in a time of trouble and bewilderment, in a time when none of us can...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.