Sign inSubscribe
NATIONAL

Public does not want MQM-P to stay with govt: Bilawal

News Desk
By News Desk

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has questioned the rationale behind the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) staying with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) coalition.

“The public does not want MQM to stay with the government for one more day,” he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the second phase of the Karachi Neighbourhoods Improvement Project.

Bilawal said that the PTI only came into power because of the MQM-P help, but added “that enjoy being in the government” must pay attention to the people of Karachi.

“Ask MQM-P workers what they have done for the people of Korangi so far,” Bilawal remarked. He said that the recent moves by the MQM-P have deprived the people of the port city of their rights.

“Unfortunately, those who have been elected from this city have long been part of different governments throughout history, however, they failed to get the city’s rightful share from the Centre,” Bilawal said.

He also said that the representatives of the party had been selected before he was even born.

Bilawal said that Karachi was an economic hub of the country and that improving it would greatly benefit the country as a whole. “The Sindh government is doing whatever it can to alleviate the problems of Karachi,” he added.

Last month, the PPP and the MQM-P found themselves on the same page regarding the issue of the National Census 2017, however, the latter had come under strong criticism from other parties for writing a mere dissenting note instead of ‘quitting’ the government in protest.

Bilawal had observed that the MQM-P was still supporting the federal government despite its stance on the census because it was forced to do so by “hidden powers”.

Previous articleHuman-rights violations in India
Next articlePM directs Punjab govt to ensure financial assistance to farmers
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

No compromise on right to self-determination: Masood

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that determination of the future through a free and fair plebiscite is the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Iran to strengthen cooperation against drug trafficking

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries for elimination of drug trafficking. This understanding was reached during a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 claims another 59 lives; 1,947 fresh cases surface

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic claimed 59 more lives during the last 24 hours, taking the country's total death toll to 10,409. According to the latest update...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cabinet approves purchase of Covid-19 vaccine to save human lives

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet, in order to save human lives timely and on emergency basis, on Tuesday accorded approval for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns India’s refusal to hand over martyred Kashmiris’ bodies to heirs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the latest extra-judicial killings by the Indian occupation forces of three Kashmiri youngsters in Srinagar on December 29...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senate condemns grave rights violations in occupied Kashmir

--Qureshi hopes Joe Biden to play role in resolving Kashmir dispute ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday reiterated Pakistan's resolve to continue extending...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters PT

Future of Pakistan’s education

After the announcement for reopening educational institutions, Shafqat Mehmood tweeted on Twitter about negative messages and tweets regarding his decision. He said most of...

Fault lies with us

CAA updates Covid advisory, int’l travel categories

PM directs Punjab govt to ensure financial assistance to farmers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.