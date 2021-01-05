PM directs Punjab govt to ensure financial assistance to farmers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the officials concerned to activate the Punjab Cooperative Department to ensure financial assistance to farmers.

The PM issued these directives during a meeting with Punjab Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat on Tuesday.

The provincial minister apprised the PM of the changes being made in Punjab to bring the old laws in line with the existing rules. He said that Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank (PPCB) would be restructured and made an active institution for the betterment of farmers, adding that the bank would be made fully operational and that its closed branches would be reopened.

He said that other important issues, including reconstitution of the board and recruitment on vacant posts, would be completed within three months. The provincial minister further informed the PM that amendments would be made in the existing policies and laws of the bank to make it useful for the consumers.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Farogh Nasim and Adviser on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed important legal and constitutional matters, way forward for resolution of problems, and future strategy. The PM was apprised of the strategy for taking court cases to their logical conclusion in a swift and prompt manner.