Sign inSubscribe
GOVERNANCE

PM directs Punjab govt to ensure financial assistance to farmers

Avatar
By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the officials concerned to activate the Punjab Cooperative Department to ensure financial assistance to farmers.

The PM issued these directives during a meeting with Punjab Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat on Tuesday.

The provincial minister apprised the PM of the changes being made in Punjab to bring the old laws in line with the existing rules. He said that Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank (PPCB) would be restructured and made an active institution for the betterment of farmers, adding that the bank would be made fully operational and that its closed branches would be reopened.

He said that other important issues, including reconstitution of the board and recruitment on vacant posts, would be completed within three months. The provincial minister further informed the PM that amendments would be made in the existing policies and laws of the bank to make it useful for the consumers.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Farogh Nasim and Adviser on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed important legal and constitutional matters, way forward for resolution of problems, and future strategy. The PM was apprised of the strategy for taking court cases to their logical conclusion in a swift and prompt manner.

Previous articlePublic does not want MQM-P to stay with govt: Bilawal
Next articleCAA updates Covid advisory, int’l travel categories
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

World Bank forecasts Pakistan’s growth rate at 0.5pc in FY21

--Containment measures, impact of pre-pandemic monetary and fiscal tightening cited as key reasons for restrained growth in Pakistan --Global economic prospects report stresses collective measures...
Read more
Aviation

CAA updates Covid advisory, int’l travel categories

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan on Tuesday updated its Covid advisory and A & B categories for international travel, which will come...
Read more
ECONOMY

Exporters demand customs duty waiver on cotton yarn

KARACHI: Value-added textile exporters have demanded the government to abolish customs duty on the import of cotton yarn in order to support the industry...
Read more
GOVERNANCE

Cabinet extends fixed tax scheme for construction sector till June 30th

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday extended the fixed tax scheme for the construction sector till June 30, 2021. According to sources privy to this...
Read more
HEADLINES

National workshop on livestock productivity tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Livestock & Dairy Development Board (LDDB) will host a national workshop on Wednesday to discuss "Genetic Improvement of Livestock Breeds in Pakistan". According...
Read more
Business

Lahore, Karachi chambers join hands for trade promotion

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) have decided to make joint efforts to promote...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters PT

Future of Pakistan’s education

After the announcement for reopening educational institutions, Shafqat Mehmood tweeted on Twitter about negative messages and tweets regarding his decision. He said most of...

Fault lies with us

CAA updates Covid advisory, int’l travel categories

PM directs Punjab govt to ensure financial assistance to farmers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.